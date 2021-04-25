Sehat Card Plus Scheme to cover liver & bone marrow transplants in KP

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has decided to cover liver and bone marrow transplants under Sehat Card Plus Scheme in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The decision was made with the view to provide free treatment facilities to the people and to make the Sehat Card Plus Scheme a comprehensive package of social health protection.

An official handout said the chief minister was chairing a meeting to discuss various matters to improve the health coverage under Sehat Card Plus Scheme.

Provincial Minister for Health Taimur Saleem Jhagra, Chairman State Life Insurance Corporation Shoaib Hussain, Secretary Health Imtiaz Hussain and others attended the meeting.

The communiqué said the chief minister decided to enhance the annual health coverage for the residents of the tribal districts from Rs0.6 million to Rs1 million per family under the Sehat Card Plus Scheme.

It was also decided to launch a top-up programme under the scheme with the aim to offer special packages of medical treatment to government employees and the general public. The meeting also decided to put in place a third-party monitoring mechanism for all the activities under the scheme.

The meeting agreed to make timely payments to the designated hospitals of the scheme in order to ensure uninterrupted treatment facilities to the patients therein.

The chief minister directed the high-ups of the Health department to take necessary steps to ensure the implementation of the decisions as per the given timelines.

Mahmood Khan said the free treatment of more diseases would be covered under the scheme in order to facilitate the people of the province. He added that the scheme would be turned into a comprehensive package of social health protection. He said that all the initiatives of his government aimed at providing maximum facilities to the people, adding that all the available resources would be utilised for this purpose.