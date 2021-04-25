Beggars on the rise in Ramazan

Every Ramazan we can see beggars all over the city streets knocking on every door; typically, they roam busy wagon stations, malls, and restaurants. Begging has become a career in Rawalpindi, so you are not sure whether a beggar really needs help or not; some beggars became rich through begging, and they prefer to continue begging and create new ways to deceive people.

“Begging has become an alternative profession, a way of making money. However, this is not to say that not every beggar deserves it. These kinds of beggars usurp the rights of the real poor people as donors do not trust any beggar at all and they don’t give any of them, money because it is hard to differentiate them,” says Rajab Ali.

“Generally they ask for money to buy essentials like food, medicine, and clothes. They pray for you or tell you that nice thing will happen to you if you give them money, in the hope that on hearing you will become generous and give them money,” says Mateen Haider.

“Some beggars come from comfortable beds, homes with bread and water to bathe, but because of laziness claim a corner of the streets. At that corner they do their pity-me-work, forgetting that real people who aren’t pretending to be homeless actually need that money,” say Ahsen Ali.

“Nowadays a beggar can make more than an employee of a private company through collecting Rs100-150, a figure that doubles and triples around religious events and festivals, as the spirit of giving spreads between people,” says Talaat Hussain.

“But, the problem with beggars today is that they affect the people who actually need money as people become more and more reluctant to give money to the poor, as they are scared that they are being robbed or that they are giving money away to someone who does not need it,” says Zamir Hasan.

“Speaking to a child sitting on the corner of a street, looking despairingly at passers-by, it becomes obvious that some of the children who beg were brought up to do so, while others merely have to abide by their parents, guardians, or patrons’ decision,” says Munir Hussain.

“Nine-year-old boy refused to say where he originally comes from. “I come with my aunt and mother, as well as my brothers and cousins. We work this street almost every day and each of us is expected to make at least Rs. 100,” says Zafar Zaidi.

“I give money to child beggars. How much and to how many can I give? Behind their sad eyes lies a history that may involve exploitation, crime, or even torture. Their faces smudged with dirt from days on the street. You reach for your purse without even thinking. Who wouldn’t,” says Fakhar Abbas