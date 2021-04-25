How to save the economy

This refers to the letter ‘A dangerous wave’ (April 22) by Sajid Hassan. People need to understand that the third wave of the virus is quite lethal, resulting in a high number of deaths. There has been a sharp increase in the number of active cases and deaths over the last few weeks. The authorities concerned and the media have played a major role in creating awareness among people. Now, it is the responsibility of citizens to strictly follow SOPs. They should also get themselves registered for the vaccine. All of us should realise that the non-compliance of SOPs and our carelessness will have the worst effect on the economy.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad