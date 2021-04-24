USC ghee seized in Mansehra

MANSEHRA: The district administration and Food department seized a huge quantity of the Utility Stores Corporation’s ghee from a shop and arrested its owner in Shinkiari on Friday.

“We have seized a large quantity of the ghee, which is meant to be sold at subsidised price at the utility stores and sealed the shop,” Hazrat Khan, Additional Assistant Commissioner, told reporters.

A team of the district administration, police and Food department led by Hazrat Khan and Assistant Food Controller Shaukat Sultan raided a shop and arrested its owner, Mohammad Shaukat, and sealed it following the recovery of the huge quantity of the Utility Stores Corporation ghee.

“We have not only arrested the accused and sealed his store but also written a letter to the general manager Utility Stores Corporation for legal action against officials who sold the ghee at a private store,” said Khan. He said the store owner was fined Rs10,000.