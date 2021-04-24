Subsidized sugar

The authorities have launched Ramazan packages at all utility stores across Pakistan where 10 to 15 percent concession will be given on over 19 essential commodities including sugar, ghee, tea, wheat flour, etc. However, an hour before these utility stores open, large numbers of people start to line up in front of these stores. These people stand under the scorching sun without following coronavirus SOPs and maintaining social distance to get items at concessional rates, risking their lives. Large queues are seen at the sugar counter where people stand to get two kilogramme of sugar. This packet of sugar is sold after buyers show their CNICs. Indelible ink is applied on their thumbs – as done during elections.

People visiting these utility stores are forced to buy other items so that they can purchase items subsidised by the government. It would have been more appropriate, had the government sent vehicles loaded with essential commodities to low-income neighbourhoods. It is so unfortunate that all successive governments have failed to provide these basic items to people – even the prime minister appears to be helpless.

Mukhtar Ahmed

Karachi