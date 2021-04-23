close
Fri Apr 23, 2021
Our Correspondent Â 
April 23, 2021

Markets in Karachi to observe lockdown now on Fridays, Sundays

Our Correspondent Â 
April 23, 2021

KARACHI: All markets, commercial and business centres in Karachi, will remain closed on Fridays and Sundays on account of coronavirus as per the Sindh government orders .

The revised notification to this effect was issued by the Sindh governmentâ€™s Home Department. The revision in the lockdown days for the markets has been made on the request of the concerned associations of traders in the city.

Earlier, the markets and commercial centres in the city were asked to remain closed on Saturdays and Sundays as per the lockdown regime against the spread of Covid-19. The concerned traders had refused to accept Saturdays and Sundays as the two lockdown days.

