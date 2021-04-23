Three injured as gas cylinder explodes

MANSEHRA: Three persons sustained burn injuries when a gas cylinder exploded in the Tarangri Sabir Shah area here on Thursday.

Muhammad Taib was repairing a gas stove at his shop when it suddenly caught fire and the cylinder exploded. The blast was heard in the entire town and people rushed to the spot. The vendor, his son and one Dr Muhammad Raza, who had brought the stove for repairing, sustained burn wounds.

The locals shifted all three injured to King Abdullah Teaching Hospital where their condition was stated to be out of danger.

Meanwhile, the district administration has inaugurated a ‘sasta tandor’ outside the King Abdullah Teaching Hospital.