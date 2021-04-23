‘Literature imperative for progress’

Islamabad : No society can progress in the right direction without knowledge and literature, said federal information technology secretary Shoaib Siddiqui on Thursday.

He was speaking to Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) Chairman Dr. Yousuf Khushk during a visit to the PAL premises here. They discussed issues of mutual interest. The PAL chairman said the academy was working on a solid foundation for the promotion of literature and the welfare of writers.

He briefed the visitor about the activities under the PAL and future plans. Dr Yousuf said information technology was the need of the hour and no sector could progress without it. "With the help of IT in modern times, we can run the PAL along modern lines," he said.

Meanwhile, an online international ‘Naatia Mushaira’ will be held under the auspices of the PAL today (Friday). Tauseef Tabassum (Islamabad), Aslam Ansari (Multan), Sehar Ansari (Karachi), and Iftikhar Arif (Islamabad) will include in the presidium while Dr. Ehsan Akbar (Islamabad), Khurshid Rizvi (Lahore), Shahabuddin Saqib (Ali Garh) will be special guests. The PAL chairman will present the keynote address at the event, where Ambreen Haseeb Amber will be the moderator.