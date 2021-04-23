close
Fri Apr 23, 2021
April 23, 2021

Fixing sugar prices

Newspost

 
April 23, 2021

Pakistan has around 90 sugar mills. It is shocking that the country still faces a shortfall in sugar production and that the prices of sugar are so high. People are forced to get a bag of two kilogramme of sugar from utility stores after standing in long queues for hours. In the past, people who had ration cards used to get sugar from depots. The PTI-led government needs to address this issue immediately. It must ensure that sugar is available at reasonable rates across the country.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad

