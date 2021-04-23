Nation strong against terrorism: Governor

LAHORE:Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar has said anti-peace elements including India are unable to tolerate the progress of CPEC projects and Pakistan's development and stability but ‘we will not allow them to succeed’.

The governor was talking to Punjab Minister Mian Khalid and a delegation of PTI from various districts here on Thursday. Various matters of public welfare came under discussion during the meeting.

In the war on terror, all institutions, political and religious parties, and 220 million Pakistanis are on the same page, the governor said and added anti-Pakistan forces cannot tolerate stability and progress in Pakistan; therefore, they are conspiring to disrupt peace. He said there is no doubt that India is the biggest facilitator of terrorists but the Pakistani nation stands strong against terrorism and ‘we will not allow anti-forces to succeed’. Ch Sarwar said that the terrorist attack in Quetta is condemnable and ‘we share the grief of the bereaved families’.

Pakistan has made a lot of sacrifices for peace and the blood of our martyrs will not go in vain. Not only terrorists but also their facilitators will be completely wiped out from Pakistan and Pakistan will continue to be the cradle of peace, he reiterated.

The governor said that ever since the CPEC projects have been initiated, anti-Pakistan forces have been conspiring but such elements will be thwarted. CPEC is the guarantor of the economic prosperity of Pakistan and the government will ensure timely completion of all CPEC projects, he added.