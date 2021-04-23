close
Fri Apr 23, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
April 23, 2021

Jail terms over contaminated eggs in Belgium

World

AFP
April 23, 2021

BRUSSELS: Belgian prosecutors demanded jail terms and heavy fines on Thursday for defendants accused of contaminating European egg production with a banned insecticide.

Food distribution was rocked in 2017 when fipronil was detected in deliveries and millions of eggs were pulled from supermarket shelves in Germany, Poland and as far away as Hong Kong. In Belgium alone more than 77 million eggs were destroyed. The director of bankrupt business Agro Remijsen is on trial accused of selling fipronil to farms in Belgium and the Netherlands.

Latest News

More From World