Four injured resisting mugging attempts

Five people were wounded in separate firing incidents in parts of the city on Thursday. According to the Korangi Industrial Area police, 50-year-old Sarfaraz, son of Noor, was wounded in a firing incident near Chamra Chowrangi in Korangi over offering resistance during a mugging bid. He was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medical treatment.

Separately, 25-year-old Zia was wounded for putting up resistance during a mugging bid in Gulshan-e-Iqbal near Paradise Bakery, the Mobina Town police said. The injured was taken to a private hospital for medical treatment.

In another mugging bid, Zabiullah was wounded on the Northern Bypass, the Gulshan-e-Maymar police said. Meanwhile, 25-year-old Fahim was shot and injured over offering resistance during a mugging bid in Federal B Area within the remits of the Samanabad police station. The injured was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital (ASH).