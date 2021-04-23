Four injured resisting mugging attempts

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Five people were wounded in separate firing incidents in parts of the city on Thursday. According to the Korangi Industrial Area police, 50-year-old Sarfaraz, son of Noor, was wounded in a firing incident near Chamra Chowrangi in Korangi over offering resistance during a mugging bid. He was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medical treatment.
Separately, 25-year-old Zia was wounded for putting up resistance during a mugging bid in Gulshan-e-Iqbal near Paradise Bakery, the Mobina Town police said. The injured was taken to a private hospital for medical treatment.
In another mugging bid, Zabiullah was wounded on the Northern Bypass, the Gulshan-e-Maymar police said. Meanwhile, 25-year-old Fahim was shot and injured over offering resistance during a mugging bid in Federal B Area within the remits of the Samanabad police station. The injured was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital (ASH).