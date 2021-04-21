3 of a family drown as jeep falls into river in Kaghan

MANSEHRA: Two brothers and their niece drowned when a jeep plunged into the Kunhar River in Khanian area of Kaghan valley, police officials said on Tuesday.

“The locals fished out one of three bodies and the search for two others is going on,” Wajid Khan, the SHO of Kaghan Police Station, told reporters on Tuesday.

The jeep, on its way to Khanian village from Balakot, fell into the river when a wooden bridge collapsed. The locals rushed to the spot and fished out the body of one of two brothers, Muhammad Rafaqat.

According to the Rescue 1122, the divers were carrying out the search operations at different points in the Kaghan valley and downstream. “We have been holding the search operation to fish out the body of Muhammad Umar and his nice Fizza at different places,” Amir Khadim, the spokesman for Rescue 112, said.

In another incident occurred in the Safada area of Oghi, Muhammad Liaqat and Muhammad Gulzar were killed over an old enmity. The bodies were shifted to the Civil Hospital, Oghi, and handed over to the respective families following completion of medico-legal formalities. The police after lodging FIR started raids to arrest the culprits who managed to flee following the firing.