Bleak future

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Hundreds of thousands of children are homeless. Often, they are exploited by profiteers who use them for their illicit gains. Many children are forced to beg so that they can earn some income for their masters. The authorities aren’t doing anything about this serious issue.
Our children are our future. We need to step forward to build a better environment for them.
Karim Nawaz
Turbat