Wed Apr 21, 2021
Bleak future

Newspost

 
April 21, 2021

Hundreds of thousands of children are homeless. Often, they are exploited by profiteers who use them for their illicit gains. Many children are forced to beg so that they can earn some income for their masters. The authorities aren’t doing anything about this serious issue.

Our children are our future. We need to step forward to build a better environment for them.

Karim Nawaz

Turbat

