Freelance workers

Pakistan is one of the fastest growing freelance markets in Asia. It was ranked as the 4th most popular country for freelancing in the Online Labor Index published in 2017. However, freelancers in Pakistan have been facing so many problems. One of the major issues that they have to deal with is fewer online payment options. A majority of freelancers work online for regular income. But they couldn’t get their money on time as banks take a lot of time to verify payments.

Last but not least, I would say that Pakistan needs to promote its freelancing market. Many people who are not able to find a job often turn to illegal activities to meet their financial needs. Freelance work, on the other, allows people to work easily and make money.

Ayesha Shakeel

Karachi