De-silting of Multan zone canals to be completed soon

KHANEWAL: The ongoing exercise of de-silting canals in irrigation Multan zone was in progress and would conclude soon to ensure availability of water at tails of the water courses.The de-silting campaign was in under stern monitoring by senior officials, including Multan irrigation zone Chief Engineer Ashraf Bhatti and Executive Engineer Aftab Bhatti, according to Irrigation Department Khanewal SDO Chaudhry Muhammad Ahmad. The SDO visited 12 canals in Khanewal district that were undergoing the de-silting exercise and expressed satisfaction over the pace of work. He said that the campaign would be completed soon to enable farmers get sufficient water for their Rabi crops.