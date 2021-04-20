China to reconstruct schools damaged during militancy

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan, Nong Rong on Monday inaugurated the project of reconstruction of damaged schools in the newly merged tribal areas.

In the first phase of the project, a total of 50 schools destroyed during militancy in Bara Tehsil of the tribal Khyber district will be reconstructed. These schools include 24 schools for boys and 26 for girls. The total estimated cost of the reconstruction project is Rs2323 million, out of which Rs 868 million will be provided by the government of Pakistan while 10.29 million US dollars will be provided by China.

A ceremony in this regard was held here at Chief Minister’s House which was attended by provincial cabinet members Shahram Khan Tarakai, Abdul Kareem, China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Authority Chairman retired Lt-General Asim Saleem Bajwa, Additional Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir, administrative secretaries of the relevant departments and others.

The secretary, Elementary and Secondary Education Department and the Chinese officials signed a document for implementation of the reconstruction project.

Earlier, the chief minister and the Chinese ambassador were briefed about the different aspects of the project.

Mahmood Khan thanked the Chinese government for its support extended to the KP government in the reconstruction of the damaged schools in the newly merged areas. He said that China is a time-tested friend and CPEC Project is a great example of Pak-China friendship.

The chief minister said the KP government appreciated the assistance being provided by the Chinese government for the reconstruction of damaged schools in tribal districts. Mahmood Khan said that a flagship project of the incumbent government under CPEC Portfolio, Rashakai Special Economic Zone, would be inaugurated soon which would boost industrial activities in the province and create employment opportunities.

Chinese Ambassador Nong Rong said that the Pakistan-China friendship is deeper than sea and higher than mountains, adding that the Chinese government was desirous of strengthening mutual ties. He said that China wanted to work with Pakistan for poverty alleviation and economic development in the country.

Later, the Chinese ambassador launched Pak China Friendship Tree Plantation 2021 at Civil Officer’s Mess Peshawar. The function was organized by Pakistan China Friendship Association (PCFA) Khyber chapter.

Nong Rong was visiting KP for the first time after taking over the ambassadorial responsibilities. He was warmly received Minister for Local Government & Rural Development Akbar Ayub Khan and PCFA officer- bearers. He planted a tree to formally launch Pak-China Friendship Tree Plantation 2021 drive as a part of PCFA-Khyber’s plan to celebrate the 70th Anniversary of establishment of Sino-Pak diplomatic relations.

Yousaf Ayub Khan recalled his & his family role in developing & strengthening the Sino-Pak relations in 1960s. PCFA Secretary-General Syed Ali Nawaz Gilani said the association was established in 1970 as Pak-China Students Friendship He said an Essay competition had been arranged to celebrate 70th anniversary of Pak-China diplomatic relations with support of the Culture Section of the Chinese Embassy.