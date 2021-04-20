Cop killed, another injured in Khairpur

SUKKUR: A policeman was killed while another injured in a road accident in Khairpur.

Reports said a speeding truck hit a motorcycle on which a cop, identified as Muhammad Paryal Solangi, was killed and an ASI Nazeer Narejo injured in Tando Masti near National Highway in Khairpur, when the two were patrolling on the bike. The police shifted the body and injured to the Civil Hospital Khairpur, and impounded the truck and have taken the driver into custody.