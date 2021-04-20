Jose Mourinho sacked as Tottenham boss

LONDON: Tottenham have sacked manager Jose Mourinho less than a week before the Carabao Cup final – with academy coach Ryan Mason set to take first-team training.

The 58-year-old has paid the price for a disappointing campaign, with Spurs currently seventh in the Premier League and with little chance of making the top four.

That may not prove to be too much of an issue given Tottenham’s involvement in the controversial European Super League – but Mourinho will not be the man to lead them in the new breakaway competition should it materialise.

Mourinho has also been denied the chance of delivering a first piece of silverware to the club in 13 years, with Spurs set to take on Manchester City at Wembley on Sunday.

A statement from Tottenham read: “The club can today announce that Jose Mourinho and his coaching staff Joao Sacramento, Nuno Santos, Carlos Lalin and Giovanni Cerra have been relieved of their duties. Ryan Mason will take first-team training today and a further update will follow in due course.”