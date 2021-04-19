‘Every possible step being taken to provide relief to masses during Ramazan’

GUJRANWALA: Deputy Commissioner Sohail Khawaja and CPO Sarfraz Falki on Sunday visited the Vegetable and Fruit Market to inspect auction of vegetables and fruits here.

Speaking on the occasion, the DC said that every possible step was being taken to provide relief to the masses during the Ramazan and no one would be allowed to loot citizens. He said that he was monitoring the performance of price control magistrates on daily basis and they were instructed to ensure implementation of recommended prices. Both the officers asked the traders to avoid profiteering so that essential daily use items could be provided to the citizens on controlled rates.

EIGHT OUTLAWS HELD: Police on Sunday arrested eight outlaws and recovered stolen cash and booty from them.Peoples Colony police conducted a raid and arrested three dacoits Zulifqar, Bilal and Sami and recovered booty from them.

Meanwhile Sadar Kamoki police arrested five drug pushers, Ali Raza, Bilawal, Asghar, Rizwan and Waqas Masih. The police recovered charas and liquor from them.