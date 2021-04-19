The number of Covid-19 cases is increasing rapidly in the country. Many people are still not following SOPs. It is important to note that the authorities aren’t taking strict measures for the implementation of SOPs. In a few days, people will go to markets for Eid shopping. It will be too difficult to control large crowds in tiny and congested markets.

The government must come up with a concrete plan to deal with this situation. Our healthcare system cannot take any more pressures. Also, the government should vaccinate more people and speed up the entire vaccination process to fight against the virus more efficiently.

Misbah Batool

Karachi