Sun Apr 18, 2021
April 18, 2021

PM lauded for representing Muslims’ feelings

National

April 18, 2021

ISLAMABAD: Special representative to the Prime Minister on Religious Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi on Saturday lauded Prime Minister Imran Khan for representing the inner feelings of the Muslim Ummah on the incidents of Islamophobia.

In a statement, he urged the world including European Union to realise that the sanctity and honour of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) is dearest to the Muslims, more than their lives. The Pakistani nation, he said, under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan is striving to combat the menaces of Islamophobia.

