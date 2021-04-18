Police yet to take action in Aurat March organisers case

PESHAWAR: The police are investigating the matter and no action has been taken so far after lodging a case against the organisers of the “Aurat March” on the directives of the local court, it was learnt.

A source informed that an investigation was underway since the lodging of the case, but nobody has yet been arrested.

The source said since the event was not held in the jurisdiction of the Peshawar Police, the cops are likely to approach the authorities of the federal capital where the march by women activists was organised.