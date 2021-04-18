Three held for travelling on fake Covid-19 certificates

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: The authorities at the Bacha Khan International Airport on Saturday offloaded and arrested three passengers who were travelling on fake Covid-19 negative certificates.
An official said the three passengers were travelling abroad after obtaining fake certificates. They were arrested by the officials of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and shifted to the lock-up for further interrogation.