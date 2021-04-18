‘Iftar dastarkhwan’ offers free food at different places

Islamabad: With the start of the holy month of Ramazan, the number of charity ‘iftar dastarkhwan’ are being set up in various mosques and other different places in the city to provide free ‘iftar’-cum-meal facility to the deserving people.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and strict SOPs, many such charity ‘iftar dastarkhwan’ were also offering meal take away facility to avoid the rush of people at one place.

A philanthropist said that our charity work has become more difficult due to COVID-19, but despite that we are trying to manage it by following the SOPs and government health guidelines.

A number of deserving people break their fast at these ‘iftar dastarkhwans’ which was a great relief for them.

Local philanthropists were also hosting free ‘iftar dastarkhwan’ at different places including outside hospitals and bus stops of the city for poor people and labourers community to serve them free foods.

Various mosques and markets committees were also arranging free ‘iftar dastarkhwan’ during the holy month of Ramazan.

At Sitara market, such an ‘iftar dastarkhwan’ is being collectively arranged by the shopkeepers.

The shopkeepers said that it was not only for the market people but any deserving or passenger can have free ‘iftar’ here.