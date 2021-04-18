Inadequate water supply in Ramazan

Islamabad : City areas of Tajabad, Fazal Town Phase-II, Dhoke Hafiz, Shah Khalid Colony, and Faisal Colony are not being supplied adequate water supply in Ramazan. Residents demand proper arrangements to maintain the water supply.

“We the people living in Fazal Town, Phase-I near Shelton Guest House and a little farther in Salahuddin Avenue, Street. III behind Butt Market understand the gravity of the water shortage better than most other localities of Pindi,” says Abbas Shah.

“The residents of our area depend on their neighbors’ pumps for water. Whatever the number of bore-wells in the area is, often get dried up. How many houses can give water to neighbors and for how many days? They have no choice but to depend on tankers, and most of them are apprehensive about the quality of water,” adds Abbas Shah.

“We have faulty leaking pipelines of water. How can we store water? Some consumers are used to wasting water in our street and never plug leakages in pipelines of their houses and all taps are not tightly closed. Many residents call tankers, but it is costing them a heavy sum. The city administration should have made alternative arrangements,” says Haider Kazmi from the same area.

“We haven’t been spared either. Water is supplied here once in three days, and at best for an hour. Fortunately, given the current situation, some residents call tankers and arrange for the week. Not everybody is as lucky in Faisal Town as me,” says Tariq Abidi.

Raza Hasan, a businessperson of the same area, says, “Water suppliers are acting pricey. Since there was no pressure in the past two days, we could not store any water. I was charged Rs. 1200 for one tanker load.”

“Thanks to God that our days before Ramazan went well. There was a little bit of water supply during that period. Will water supply start after Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) Chairman’s assurance that there would be no water shortage in Ramazan as the agency had taken special measures to ensure uninterrupted supply to its consumers,” says Zulfiqar Hussain.

“Will the promise be fulfilled? What the men at the tube-well are doing? The civic body should conduct surprise checking to ensure the presence of tube well operators at their workplaces. The residents of the deprived areas are asking that question,” adds Zulfiqar Shirazi.

Some localities of RCB like Imambara Mohalla, Mohalla Kareempura, Mohalla Raja Sultan, Krishanpura, Bhabra Bazaar, Committee Chowk, Pirwadhai, Afshan Colony, Peoples Colony, Misrial Road, Dhoke Syedan, Bakra Mandi, and other areas are also facing water scarcity.

Residents of the affected areas are demanding water supply immediately. They are paying regularly their water bills and collecting water from filtration plants installed 3 km away from their houses. Now, their patience has reached a breaking point.