‘I am being dragged to courts for exposing Sindh govt’s corruption’

Leader of the opposition in the Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh on Saturday said he was being punished and dragged in courts for exposing corruption of the Sindh government.

He was talking to the media outside the Malir courts. He said he would continue to expose corrupt practices of the provincial government.

Sheikh, who belongs to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), said the rulers of Sindh were economic terrorists who had been looting the resources of the province. He added that Prime Minister Imran Khan had announced mega projects for Sindh for the second time.

“First, the federal government gave a package of Rs1,100 billion to Karachi and work is in progress on the package for which funds have been released,” he maintained. “Now, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday gave the second package of Rs446billion to the people of other districts of the province.” The PTI leader remarked that the PM had just not made announcements only as he also ensured their implementation.

Responding to Sindh Government Spokesperson Murtaza Wahab’s remarks against the PM, Sheikh advised Wahab to read before speaking. “He [Wahab] criticised the PM without any logic. I would ask him to tell the people of Sindh where Rs7,880 billion were spent in Sindh in 13 years.”

He said the PM had given health cards to 275,000 families in Tharparkar. “During the last 13 years, the Sindh government spent Rs7,880 billion but no development is seen anywhere,” he said. “During that duration, not an additional drop of water was given to the Karachi residents.”

The PTI leader maintained that the Centre had started work on the K-IV project and also carried out cleaning of nullahs in the city.