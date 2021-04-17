PSF’s request for place in seeding committees turned down

KARACHI: Pakistan Squash Federation’s (PSF) request to include the country in the seeding committees of international squash events has been turned down.

According to the minutes of the last Annual General Meeting of the World Squash Federation (WSF), a motion was moved by PSF’s Tahir Sultan in this regard.

He presented the rationale for this motion to the house and requested that “Pakistan may be included in the Seeding Committee for events conducted under the umbrella of the WSF”.

But the delegate for Belgium raised the point that this was not an AGM decision and was the purview of the WSF Board.

Also, a question was asked regarding the wording “may be” and the normal process to appoint the seeding committee and how this motion would affect the status quo.

Later, the Board decided the seeding committee and this would mean it would be an advisory motion to the Board to include Pakistan.

The voting for the motion was conducted and out of 139 valid votes only 40 member nations favoured the motion and 99 voted against it.