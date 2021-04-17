Case registered against Aurat March organisers

PESHAWAR: The East Cantt Police Station has registered a case against the organisers of the Aurat March on the directives of the local court.

The case was registered on Thursday.

An additional sessions judge had ordered the station house officer of the East Cantt Police Station to lodge the case after an application by a local lawyer, Ibrar Hussain and others.

The court later summoned the SHO to explain why the case was not lodged despite the orders of the court.

The petitioner had submitted an application for initiating contempt of court proceedings against the police official.

The organisers of the Aurat March have denied using derogatory remarks against Islam or the Holy Prophet during the event, saying a doctored video was circulated by some elements only for their vested interest to defame their struggle.