Pakistan introduces Pass Track App for travellers

LONDON: To curb the spread of Covid-19, travellers to Pakistan will be required to submit their data on the government’s new Pass Track App which goes into effect on May 1, the Pakistan High Commission said in a statement on Thursday.

“In order to curb the spread of Covid-19, streamline data submission and tracking of passengers travelling to Pakistan, the Government of Pakistan has introduced a new measure whereby it will be mandatory for all passengers to submit their requisite information/data through Pass Track App. Effective from May 1, 2021, this will be a mandatory requirement and no exception in this regard shall be allowed,” the High Commission said.

Furthermore, it is prime responsibility of the airline operators to ensure that all passengers travelling to Pakistan have submitted complete information through the Pass Track App prior to commencement of travel to Pakistan. “Any or all cases of non-compliance will be dealt with strictly in accordance with applicable rules and regulations,” the statement said.

Additionally, the requirement of submission of Health Declaration Form will cease from May 1, 2021 upon coming into effect of the mandatory requirement of submission of information/data through Pass Track App. The app is available for download from Google Play and Apple App store.