Govt urged to give 25pc disparity allowance to workers

MULTAN: All Pakistan Clerks Association and Government Employees Grand Alliance Wednesday urged the government to issue a notification of 25 per cent disparity allowance in monthly salaries until May 4, otherwise the workers will observe a sit-in outside the Punjab Assembly. Addressing a press conference here at Multan press club, the All Pakistan Clerks Association and Government Employees Grand Alliance office bearers formally announced to hold an indefinite protest against the non-release of 25pc disparity allowance in the salaries till May 3 and asked the employees should stockpile food items in view of the indefinite protest sit-in. The rising inflation has made it extremely difficult for poor employees to meet utility bills, including household expenses, they said. The office-bearers include Chaudhry Khalid Javed Sanghera, Rana Iqbal Noon, Abid, Farid Buzdar, Rana Altaf Hussain and others and they demanded the government increase in salaries of public servants of all the four provinces and otherwise the Punjab government will be responsible for the results. the All Pakistan Clerks Association and Government Employees Grand Alliance office bearers said as a result of the negotiations, Pervez Khattak, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, Ali Mohammad Khan and other federal ministers in the government negotiating team issued notification of 25 per cent disparity allowance in the salaries of government employees and announced 25pc disparity allowance in the salaries of federal employees. But unfortunately, the provincial government and other provinces, including Punjab, are working diligently, they added. They said as a result, a wave of concern has arisen among the leaders and government employees. The office-bearers said keeping in view of government betrayal they have decided to observe sit-in outside the PA on May 4 in case the promised increase is not released in their.