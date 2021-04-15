Special courts being set up for expats: Governor Sarwar

LAHORE: Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar has said the decision to set up special courts in Punjab has been made for the provision of timely justice to overseas Pakistanis.

Various proposals are also being considered including allowing overseas Pakistanis to record statements in their cases through video link. Special courts will also ensure that the cases of overseas Pakistanis should not go through any inordinate delay and there will be a specific timeframe for each case. Overseas Pakistanis are the asset of the nation and resolving their problems is the first priority of the government. The role of the judiciary, including the Chief Justice of Lahore, in providing justice to overseas Pakistanis is commendable, the governor said.

A meeting on resolving the problems of overseas Pakistanis and setting up special courts for their cases was held here on Wednesday under the chairmanship of the governor at Governor House.

Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar said, “We are proud of the role played by overseas Pakistanis in Pakistan's economic strength despite the coronavirus crisis. According to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the government will address all the problems of overseas

Pakistanis on a priority basis.”

The Lahore High Court and the judiciary is working exclusively to hear the cases of overseas Pakistanis, but the establishment of special courts is the need of the hour, so we have decided to set up special courts for overseas Pakistanis, Ch Sarwar said and added that all measures including amendment in law will be made to provide timely justice to overseas Pakistanis.

The government will not leave overseas Pakistanis alone on any forum. The special courts will ensure that there is no inordinate delay in the provision of justice and there can only be specific number of adjournments in each case.

Additional Chief Secretary Punjab Iram Bukhari and Law Secretary Bahadur Ali Khan were also present. Wajeehullah Kundwi, DG District Judiciary Saeedullah Mughal, Deputy Registrar Lahore High Court and Overseas Commission Punjab Arif Javed, overseas commissioner Khadim Abbas, Vice-Chairman Overseas Commission Wasim Ramay, DG overseas Ishratullah, Director Legal overseas commission Raja Zubair and Principal Secretary to Governor Dr Rashid Mansoor were present among others.

Additional Chief Secretary Punjab Iram Bukhari told the attendees of the meeting that all the provincial departments are working together to solve the problems of overseas Pakistanis and ‘we are ready for any cooperation including setting up of special courts’.

Overseas Commission Punjab Vice Chairman Muhammad Waseem Ramey apprised the meeting about the steps taken to solve the problems of overseas Pakistanis and the governor appreciated the work of Additional Chief Secretary Punjab Iram Bukhari and Muhammad Waseem.

It was decided in the meeting that on Thursday (today) Overseas Commission Punjab Vice Chairman Muhammad Waseem Rame along with the officials concerned would meet the Law Secretary in his office and finalise matters regarding the steps including setting up of special courts.