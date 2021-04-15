close
Thu Apr 15, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
April 15, 2021

Fire destroys garment factory in Korangi Industrial Area

Karachi

April 15, 2021

A garments factory was destroyed after a fire broke out in Korangi Industrial Area. According to the fire brigade spokesperson, the fire erupted at a garment factory, namely Full Trade, located in the Bilal Colony area in Korangi Industrial Area.

Six fire tenders and eight water tankers were immediately dispatched to the ground-plus-three-storey building to control the blaze. The firefighters were able to douse the flames in three hours.

Though no loss of life was reported in the incident, the fire caused damage worth millions of rupees. Police said the actual cause of fire is yet to be ascertained and investigations are under way.

