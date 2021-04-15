‘2,000 rural revenue centres to be functional by June-end’

LAHORE:Senior member Board of Revenue (BoR) Babar Hayyat Tarar has said two thousand rural revenue centres will be made functional by the end of June. The number of rural revenue centres will reach eight thousand by the end of this year. In order to provide relief to the masses, effective measures are being taken. Revenue system is being upgraded and updated with the help of modern technology, he said during his visit to Rural Revenue Department in Samma Satta, Bahawalpur.

He said facilities like mutation and transfer of deed have been provided in different villages. Now people will get revenue related facilities at their doorstep, he said and added that BoR has activated 761 rural revenue centres and soon these centres will be linked with Nadra for ensuring the uninterrupted provision of revenue related facilities to the people.

He said the Punjab government was using modern technology for the public service. Digitization in the BoR has brought transparency in revenue matters, he added.