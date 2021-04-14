Great broadcast of Ramazan begins on Geo Network

KARACHI: Pakistan's largest and most watched media group "Geo Network", maintaining its tradition, has started the most unique and grand broadcast of the month of Ramazan this year. In order to enlighten the hearts of believers with the light of Islam in the holy month of blessings, the great Ramazan broadcasts on Pakistan's most popular entertainment channel "Geo TV" and the fastest news channel "Geo Tez" wil be broadcast. This year too, Ramazan broadcasts on the entertainment channel Geo TV have been splashed with the theme of "Ehsas Ramazan" in which the blockbuster Turkish serial "Karolus Usman" based on the history of Islam will be dubbed in Urdu. A series of instructive stories "Makafat" and Eid special serial "Ishq Jalebi" will also be shown. Ramazan broadcasts on Geo Tez have been arranged under the name of Geo Iqra in which recitation of Holy Quran, Naat, teaching, scholarships, training of children, positive and negative aspects of society, rights of Allah, rights of worship, feelings, sympathies and feelings of others will also be beautifully expressed.

The Ramazan special drama serial "Ishq Jalebi" produced by Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi's "Seventh Sky Entertainment" will be aired daily at 9 pm. In addition, season 2 of another serial "Dakhawa" created under the banner of "Seventh Sky Entertainment" by Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi will be aired at 3:30 pm. Through this drama, every new episode will touch the hearts of the viewers and it is hoped that the new season of the drama will set new records of popularity like last year. Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi's "Seventh Sky Entertainment" serial "I believe in God" will be broadcast daily at 9:50 pm. The popular and instructive series "Rewards" is being aired this time with the new season. In Season 3 of "Rewards", every day at 7 pm, a new story will give a new lesson to the viewers and this series of instructive stories will continue till the end of Ramazan. After "Ertugrul Ghazi", the historical serial "Carolus Usman" is now going to set a new record of popularity. "Carolus Usman" will start from the first of Ramadan and the drama will be broadcast daily at 4:30 pm. Keeping in view the interest of the viewers, Geo Entertainment will broadcast this serial dubbed in Urdu language.

In the program "What's in Iftar?", Chef Naheed Ansari will increase the appetite with Chat Patta food. There will be a prayer segment before the Fajr and Maghrib Azan in which renowned religious scholar Allama Kokab Noorani Okarvi will offer special prayers. Jyoti's broadcasts also have several segments that will be the focus of public attention. Hosted by Dr. Imrana Khan on "Geo Tez", the program "Adab wa Adab" on compassion for children and literature for adults will be aired daily at 12:30 pm. Dr. Samiullah Zubair hosts the program "Khas Baat" at 1 pm. With Amir Hassan, the program "Hadith Qudsi" at 1:30 pm. Hosted by Sheikh Ustad Ahmad Saleem, "Day and Night of My Prophet" at 3 pm The learning and teaching program "Ijtihad" at 4 pm. Farhat Hashmi hosts the program "Quran for All" at 2.30 pm. Hosted by Dr. Kanwal Qaiser, "La Tehzan Gham Na Kar" at 5 pm. Hosted by Raja Zia-ul-Haq, the program "Where did you go?" at 6 pm. The program "My Prophet" hosted by Hafiz Hisham Elahi Zaheer at 4:30 pm. A program on the meaning and significance of the word of God "Faras Qur'an" with Afshan Khalid at 4:30 pm. Hosted by Qari Sohaib Ahmad Mir Mohammadi at 12:00 pm. Host Abu Bakr Siddique with the program "Sahib and Sahiba" at 3:30 p.m. The program "Prayers from the heart" hosted by Taymiyya Zubair will be broadcast daily at 6:30 pm. Apart from this, under the leadership of Qari Mashari Rashid, "Taraweeh" witr and dua will also be broadcast on "Geo Tez".