Over Rs128 bn earned by selling e-stamp papers in Punjab

LAHORE: The Punjab government has earned over Rs128 billion by selling 5,805,393 e-stamp papers.

In a statement, senior member Board of Revenue Babar Hayat Tarar said e-stamping system has facilitated people and keeping in view the effectiveness and utility of this system, stamp papers of less than Rs500 are also being sold. The e-stamp system has helped in overcoming corruption and verification of e-stamp papers is also easy, he said.

Meanwhile, 7,527 stamp vendors have been registered in 36 districts while 7,456 smart cards have been issued to registered stamp vendors to ensure transparency, he added. He said e-stamp system has helped in payment of correct stamp duty to the government by people, adding people can easily generate 32-A challan form from their homes through computers.