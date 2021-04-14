close
Wed Apr 14, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
April 14, 2021

Over Rs128 bn earned by selling e-stamp papers in Punjab

National

OC
Our Correspondent
April 14, 2021

LAHORE: The Punjab government has earned over Rs128 billion by selling 5,805,393 e-stamp papers.

In a statement, senior member Board of Revenue Babar Hayat Tarar said e-stamping system has facilitated people and keeping in view the effectiveness and utility of this system, stamp papers of less than Rs500 are also being sold. The e-stamp system has helped in overcoming corruption and verification of e-stamp papers is also easy, he said.

Meanwhile, 7,527 stamp vendors have been registered in 36 districts while 7,456 smart cards have been issued to registered stamp vendors to ensure transparency, he added. He said e-stamp system has helped in payment of correct stamp duty to the government by people, adding people can easily generate 32-A challan form from their homes through computers.

Latest News

More From Pakistan