Martyred cop’s funeral prayers offered in Lahore

LAHORE: The funeral prayers of martyred Constable Muhammad Afzal, who was tortured last day by violent protestors at Shahdara Chowk area, were offered on Tuesday at District Police Lines Qilla Gujjar Singh.

CCPO Lahore Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar, DIG Operations Lahore Sajid Kiani, DIG Investigation Shariq Jamal, SSP Administration, SP Legal and senior Police officers and Jawans of the force attended the funeral.

The son and family members of Shaheed Constable M Afzal also attended the funeral ceremony. Special prayers were also offered for the departed soul of Constable Afzal at this occasion whereas a contingent of Police presented guard of honour to the martyred constable as well.

CCPO Lahore laid flowers wreath on the dead body of the Shaheed Constable alongwith other officers. CCPO Lahore met with the son and other family members of Shaheed Constable and assured them complete cooperation from Lahore Police in every respect.

CCPO Lahore said that the brave Jawans of Lahore Police sacrificing their lives in the line of duty are the real face and torch bearer of great traditions of Lahore Police.

He said that the sacrifices and martyrdom of Jawans of Lahore Police is an expression of their commitment to their duty that each and every Jawan of Lahore Police is ready

for any sacrifice for the safety of life and property of people.

CCPO Lahore further said that the martyrdom of Jawans of Lahore Police is a visible message to the anti social elements that our morale is even more high and it proves that we are ready every time to sacrifice even our precious lives for the country and protection of people. Later, the dead body of martyred constable was departed for his final burial to his native area district Sheikhupura with complete police protocol.