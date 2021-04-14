NAB arrests three persons in fake accounts scam

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau Rawalpindi has made a major progress in the fake bank accounts scam with the arrest of three persons involved in corruption of Sindh tractor subsidy.

Executive engineer in Sindh Food Department Aftab Ahmed along with two tractor dealers Ghulam Sarwar and Tara Chand were the accused arrested.

The three in connivance with Omni Group and Orient Company earned millions of rupees in subsidy for the farmers.

According to details, the accused used the national identity cards of the farmers to get the subsidy and made corruption through fake documents and accounts. The accused released the tractors in the name of fake farmers and sold them at market rate in other provinces.