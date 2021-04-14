Australia’s Bird ruled out of Lancashire stint by injury

LONDON: Australia fast bowler Jackson Bird will no longer join Lancashire for a stint in the English County Championship as he recovers from a neck injury, it was announced on Tuesday.

Bird had been due to play for county, whose headquarters are at Manchester’s Old Trafford, in six matches starting this month but the 34-year-old has now been told to rest for four weeks because of a bulging disc.

The absence of Bird, who took 34 wickets in nine Tests from 2012-17, leaves Lancashire looking at brining in another overseas player in his place.

“We are disappointed to lose Jackson as he would have been a great addition to our side for six LV= County Championship matches this summer,” said Lancashire director of cricket Paul Allott in a club statement.

“But of course, we understand that his long-term health and fitness must come first, and we all hope to see him back out on a cricket field soon,” the former England paceman added.