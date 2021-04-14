CDA approves design of high rise building

Islamabad: The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has approved designs of the first 36-storey highest residential building of its kind in Pakistan, as well as five multi-story buildings in the city.

The plan was approved at the meeting of the Design Vetting Committee (DVC) of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) that held under the chairmanship of member planning.

The meeting also approved multi-storied development projects covering an area of 1.5 million square feet.

The 36-storey tallest residential building in Pakistan will be constructed in the F-10 Markaz of Islamabad city, of which 70% of the area will be kept green. DVC has also approved two residential apartments, a school, and two commercial projects.

It was ' The Centaurus' ' One Constitution Venue' having 26 floors each which set the trend of raising high-rise buildings in the federal capital.

The developer of the 36-storey building, however, will have to seek permission from the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority to start construction of the project.

The meeting also approved five mega projects. Construction of 14 storied building at Plot No. 13 in G-11-3, 5-storied the building at Plot No. 13 in F-7, 5 storied building at Plot No. 12 on IJ Principal Road approved the construction of 36-storey residential building consisting of 11750 sq. Ft. At Plot No. 08, five-storied building at No. 64, F-10 Markaz in Islamabad.

The construction of the buildings will also enhance the beauty of the city and make Islamabad one of the developed cities.