Student killed in Tennessee school shooting was the suspect

WASHINGTON: The person who died after being shot at a high school in the US state of Tennessee was a student who started a shoot-out with police, according to federal law enforcement.

Officers raced to Austin-East Magnet High School in Knoxville on Monday afternoon after receiving reports of multiple gunshot victims and a person possibly carrying a weapon. They found the gunman in a restroom and went in when he refused to come out, according to a statement from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. "As officers entered the restroom, the subject reportedly fired shots, striking an officer. One officer returned fire," said the statement, released late on Monday.