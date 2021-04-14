Railways Ramazan working schedule

LAHORE:The railway administration has issued the working schedule of all reservation offices during the month of Ramazan. According to the new schedule, the morning shift will start from 8 am and end at 1 pm while the evening shift will start from 1 pm and end at 6 pm. On Friday, there will be a break for prayers from 12:30 pm to 2:00 pm in the reservation offices. No change has been made in the time where people are working in single shift. These working hours will apply until the 19th of Ramazan. From the 20th of Ramazan, all reservation offices will operate according to normal working hours.