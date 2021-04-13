NUST inks MoU with Ministry of Railways

Islamabad:With a view to facilitating Ministry of Railways in hiring human resources from the National University of Science & Technology (NUST) through Tech Valley Pvt Ltd, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the three organisations at a ceremony held at the Ministry of Railways here on Monday.

Federal Minister for Railways Azam Khan Swati graced the ceremony with his presence. NUST Pro-Rector Research Innovation & Commercialisation, Dr Rizwan Riaz; Advisor to Minister for Railways, Mr Abdul Rasheed Khan; and Chief Executive Officer Tech Valley, Umar Farooq signed the MoU at the occasion. As part of the agreement, Pakistan Railways and Tech Valley will offer jobs for NUST graduates, as and when vacancies are announced or created in the relevant departments, besides playing their role in the conduct of NUST’s recruitment drives, job fairs, seminars, workshops, trainings, etc.