‘Mega uplift schemes underway in Mountains Suleman tribal areas’

MULTAN: South Punjab Agriculture Secretary Saqib Ali Ateel Monday said the agriculture department was working on mega development and upgrading water management schemes in Mountains Suleman tribal areas in Dera Ghazi Khan district.

During his visit to Taunsa, Barthi, Sakhi Sarwar and DG Khan areas, the secretary reviewed the ongoing development schemes under the Agriculture Department. During his visit, he directed the officials that the ongoing schemes for the development of the agricultural sector and the welfare of the farmers should be completed within the stipulated time. Talking to reporters after his visit, he said under the Department of Water Management and Soil Conservation, ponds were being constructed to store water for crops, vegetables and orchards.

The new irrigation schemes have been introduced in the hilly areas, he said. He maintained the area was ideal for organic farming. He said that numerous projects were underway to alleviate the backwardness of the area and improve the economic conditions of farmers. On the direction of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, the Punjab Agriculture Department has provided bulldozers and rig machines for drilling underground water in the tribal areas of Dera Ghazi Khan. Ateel said all the officers should ensure timely completion of agricultural projects. The officials briefed the secretary that so far 131 tracks had been completed for agricultural purposes in the tribal areas under the Department of Agricultural Engineering with a length of 347 km.

So far, a total of 15,500 hours of bulldozers have run while more tracks are being built. Under the Water Management Department, 17 irrigation schemes have been completed under the Water Management for the irrigation of crops, vegetables and orchards in the tribal areas, while work on 20 irrigation schemes is in progress which will be completed this year. Drip irrigation system has been installed on 115 acres while work order of another 20 acres has been received on which work will be started soon. Two dams have been constructed for storing rain water.

The secretary said a network of connecting roads was being laid in the hilly areas to improve the means of transportation which would ensure easy access to the agricultural commodity markets. The use of modern irrigation systems (High Efficiency Irrigation System) is being promoted to make better use of available irrigation resources. He said 90 per cent subsidy was being provided to the farmers of Mountians Suleman areas on the ongoing schemes under the Department of Agriculture.