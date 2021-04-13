APNS condoles IA Rehmanâ€™s demise

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: The All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS) expressed its profound grief over the sad demise of IA. Rehman a prolific and professional writer, senior editor and columnist. President, APNS, Sarmad Ali, and Secretary General, Nazafreen Saigol Lakhani paid rich tributes to the services of IA Rehman, a veteran journalist and vanguard of human, civil, social, economic and minority rights for over five decades.
The APNS office-bearers offered their condolences to the colleagues, friends and family of late IA Rehman and prayed that his soul may rest in eternal peace.