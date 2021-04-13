close
Tue Apr 13, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OCÂ
Our Correspondent Â 
April 13, 2021

APNS condoles IA Rehmanâ€™s demise

National

OCÂ
Our Correspondent Â 
April 13, 2021

KARACHI: The All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS) expressed its profound grief over the sad demise of IA. Rehman a prolific and professional writer, senior editor and columnist. President, APNS, Sarmad Ali, and Secretary General, Nazafreen Saigol Lakhani paid rich tributes to the services of IA Rehman, a veteran journalist and vanguard of human, civil, social, economic and minority rights for over five decades.

The APNS office-bearers offered their condolences to the colleagues, friends and family of late IA Rehman and prayed that his soul may rest in eternal peace.

Latest News

More From Pakistan