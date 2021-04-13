Parwaaz, HBL, IBP sign deal

KARACHI: Parwaaz, Habib Bank Limited and Institute of Bankers Pakistan (IBP) signed a memorandum of collaboration (MoC) to develop a skill programme for Parwaaz’s financial services incubator, a statement said on Monday.

The incubator will equip current and aspiring bankers with skills to become cybersecurity specialists, it added. Jawad Khan, country head of Parwaaz and CEO Punjab Skills Development Fund (PSDF); Muhammad Aurangzeb, president & CEO of HBL and Mansur-Ur-Rehman Khan, CEO of IBP, signed the document, it added.

This tripartite partnership is a crucial step in closing the national skills gap. PSDF, through the Parwaaz platform, will fund the development of the training programme, manage the training delivery, and harness its vast network to engage relevant financial institutes to create job opportunities for the graduates.

HBL will lead the identification of banking professionals who are apt for this training and the bank will also offer job placements to selected graduates.

IBP’s role is to select cybersecurity subject experts and develop the course curriculum with the support from HBL for the training.

IBP will mobilise applicants for training, conduct pre- and post-assessment of the training on graduate’s expertise and facilitate them in accessing employment opportunities in the financial services sector, it said.