Trade body opposes 2-day business closure

PESHAWAR: The Trade Wing of the National Peace Council Pakistan on Sunday asked the government to take back the two-day businesses closure decision and end the timing restriction as these were hitting the trader community hard.

According to a press release, a meeting of the National Peace Council of Pakistan Trade Wing was convened here which was presided over by its provincial chapter chairmanship Ghulam Bilal Javed. The participants discussed the current situation of coronavirus pandemic and the issues faced by the business community.

Azizullah Khan, Arshad, Amin Hussain Babar, Zari Baji, Munawar Khurshid, Ammar Babar, Dr Inam, Farhan Orakzai, Abdul Haseeb Chughtai, Mujeeb Chughtai, Bakht Mir Jan, Sajjad Khan and Abdul Basit were present on the occasion.

Ghulam Bilal said that restricting business activities to 8 pm ahead of Ramazan was a grave injustice to the community.

He said the business circles had given another week-time to Finance Minister Taimur Salim Jhagra to review the decision but in vain.

The participants of the meeting unanimously decided that the National Peace Council Pakistan central and provincial heads, Jehangir Khan and Ghulam Bilal, would meet the KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan to pursue him to withdraw the orders of shutting the businesses on Saturday and Sunday along with ending the timing restrictions.