Intra-districts transport suspended in Bajaur

KHAR: The district administration closed down all transport vehicles stands and intra-districts terminals for two days a week as part of the government standard operating procedures (SOPs) to stem the spread of coronavirus pandemic.

According to administration, all the vehicle stands and intra-district terminals would remain closed for two days a week on Saturday and Sunday to contain the viral infection in the area.

The officials stopped vehicles at Tor Ghundai and Drabanu areas from going out of the district as part of the SOPs against Covid-19 epidemic.

They appealed to the transporters to cooperate with the administration to stem the spike of coronavirus cases in the district.

Meanwhile, 21 more suspected patients reported positive for the coronavirus, raising the number of infected persons to 485.