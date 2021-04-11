A poetic expression of love and life

Arif Farhad likes modern non-traditional poetry. His careful choice of words represents the tone of every verse. The poet pours out passion, from within his creative mind, into his poetry, and raises readers’ expectations for deep and insightful verses significantly. Love and life are dominant themes in his poetry books Mousam-e-Na’arasaee (ghazals) and Zanjeer (nazms).

His sensual, earthy love verses that form the foundation of a part of this poetry collection captivate readers with haunting lines; an erotic re-imagining of the world through the prism of a lover’s body. The books have no profane language but mild sensory content, which could easily grow within one’s mind while reading.

His verses are full, muscular with heart, bursting red in passionate blood, round and loud, and straightforward in their declarations. These poetry collections combine aesthetic appeal and excellent verse.

He does not represent passion as destructive or anti-social, and envisions sensory experience as capable of not only enriching the inner lives of lovers but also helping the couple harmonize with society. It is difficult to find an equivalent for the sustained passion found in his poetry, which reaches its apotheosis in his verses of sensory love.

Yes, there is sensuality, but it is in the best possible romantic and lovely taste, not tacky or dirty. At the end of the day, love is the greatest, grandest, most brilliant thing on earth, and these collections absolutely show that.

There are recurring images from one poem to the next with a sense of intimacy, passion, which as a whole form the key to open to the doors of life. It is a new world for a population of two; an escape from the madness of ordinary life, a place where the universe itself is just within the reach of your fingers, where the flesh is reconciled with the spirit.

Here everything is interchangeable with the landscape of the body, with the music of blood rushing from the heart to the tips of the fingers and time becomes fluid and circular as a second, an hour and a day become interchangeable with eternity.

It is through a personal lens our mind takes us into the places we like. It reveals what is underneath the surface that most people battle in silence. There are defining moments in our lives that we often experience in certain places. It is in these places that Arif Farhad feels particular emotions, which help shape his verses.

There are no stylistic fireworks just a candid honesty that speaks directly to the soul. With poignancy and romantic flair, the poet distills the most exhilarating highs and the heartbreaking lows of life and love into a few perfectly evocative lines. Inspired by all shades of life, these are collections of poetry, biopsied with tears.