Lok Virsa timings

Islamabad: National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) Museums on Saturday announced new timings for public during Holy month of Ramazan.
Heritage Museum and Pakistan Monument Museum would remain open for public from Monday to Friday daily, between 10 a.m to 4 p.m (with a break for prayer on Friday from 1 p.m to 2 p.m.